Presidium Completes 342-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Presidium has completed Presidium Park, a 342-unit multifamily community located at 8181 AC Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville. The development features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 616 to 1,703 square feet in size. Monthly rents at the community range from $1,450 to $2,875.

Amenities at the property include a club room, game lounge, golf simulator and theater room, billiards room, fitness center, coworking lounge, coffee lounge and podcast rooms, situated within an 11,000-square-foot leasing and amenity center. The 400,000-square-foot community also features a rooftop terrace and lounge area, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, grilling stations, a swimming pool, electric vehicle charging stations, a car wash area, dog park and spa and bike storage and repair stations. Dwell Design Studio designed the property.