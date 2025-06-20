Presidium Completes 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed a 358-unit multifamily project in northeast Austin. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners and Ink + Oro Interior Design, Presidium Tech Ridge sits on 14 acres and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in desks, wine coolers and full-size washers and dryers. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, game room, coffee bar, theater lounge, golf simulator, business center, catering kitchen, coworking lounge, courtyard with fire pits and a dog park. Construction began in spring 2022. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a studio apartment.