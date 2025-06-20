Friday, June 20, 2025
Presidium-Tech-Ridge-Austin
According to the developer, Presidium Tech Ridge in Austin is the first multifamily property in its submarket to offer fully conditioned corridors and feature the TEAL centralized hot water system, which reduces energy usage by up to 40 percent. Additional sustainability elements include thermal-efficient windows, energy-saving appliances, EV charging stations and an advanced stormwater management system.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Presidium Completes 358-Unit Multifamily Project in Northeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed a 358-unit multifamily project in northeast Austin. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners and Ink + Oro Interior Design, Presidium Tech Ridge sits on 14 acres and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, built-in desks, wine coolers and full-size washers and dryers. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, game room, coffee bar, theater lounge, golf simulator, business center, catering kitchen, coworking lounge, courtyard with fire pits and a dog park. Construction began in spring 2022. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a studio apartment.

