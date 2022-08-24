REBusinessOnline

Presidium Completes 370-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The 370-unit Presidium Chase Hill is situated on a 17-acre site at 15950 Chase Hill Blvd. in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Presidium Chase Hill, a 370-unit multifamily project located near La Cantera Resort on the north side of San Antonio. Designed by REES Associates, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and smart technology features. Amenities include a pool with a lounge and outdoor kitchen, a two-story fitness center with a yoga studio, clubhouse with a leasing office, multiple Wi-Fi lounges, dog park with a grooming station, media room and a rooftop terrace. Rents start at approximately $1,400 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

