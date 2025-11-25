Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Presidium-183-Austin
Presidium 183 in North Austin represents the second phase of a larger development. The first phase comprised 283 units and is known as Presidium Waterford.
Presidium Completes 374-Unit Apartment Community in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Presidium 183, a 374-unit multifamily project located near The Domain in North Austin. Designed by O’Brien Architects, Presidium 183 offers several different floor plans, and units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz-style countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a coworking lounge with private offices, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, a speakeasy-style bar, entertainment room with a theater and golf simulator, outdoor game lawn, pool and a dog run. Construction began in late 2023. Leasing launched in April, at which point rents started at roughly $1,320 per month for a studio apartment.

