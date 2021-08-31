REBusinessOnline

Presidium Completes 408-Unit Apartment Community in North Fort Worth

Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium-Revelstoke-Fort-Worth

Presidium Revelstoke in Fort Worth totals 408 units. The property represents the first of a three-phase larger development.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Presidium Revelstoke, a 408-unit apartment community located near Alliance Town Center on the north side of Fort Worth. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and stainless steel appliances, upscale finishes and smart technology devices. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen, business center with coworking spaces, billiards room and a fitness center. Project partners included O’Brien Architects, civil engineer Kimley-Horn and Provident General Contractors. Presidium Revelstoke represents Phase I of a larger development; construction of Presidium Berkshire, a 340-unit community that marks the second phase, began earlier this year. Rents start at $1,350 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

