Presidium Completes Phase I of 188-Unit Multifamily Project in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer Presidium has completed Phase I of Presidium at Edgestone, a multifamily project in the northern Dallas suburb of Frisco that will ultimately total 188 units. Designed by Cross Architects, Presidium at Edgestone will eventually offer amenities such as a pool, fitness center, media and game room, hair salon, cinema, bocce ball court and a dog park. Presidium expects to open the community this summer.