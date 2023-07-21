Friday, July 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Presidium-Berkshire-Fort-Worth
Phase I of Presidium Berkshire in Fort Worth totals 340 units. Another 750 or so are in the pipeline as part of the same development.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Presidium Completes Phase I of Multifamily Development in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Phase I of Presidium Berkshire, a multifamily project in North Fort Worth that added 340 units to the local supply. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz-style countertops, private balconies/terraces, individual washers and dryers and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool with splash pads, outdoor dining and grilling areas, two-story fitness center with a yoga studio, speakeasy-style bar, demonstration kitchen, coworking lounge and a dog park. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects designed Presidium Berkshire. Rents start at $1,560 per month for a studio apartment. The development will ultimately feature about 1,100 units.

You may also like

Paceline Equity, ESR Group Acquire 304-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 28,000 SF Retail Strip...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 19,204 SF Retail Strip...

Chamberlain Hrdlicka Signs 13,555 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Slate Property Group Receives $85M Loan for Refinancing...

Lument Provides $31.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Lending Difficulties Make Multifamily Financing a Challenge in...

Provident Realty Advisors Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF...

Cordish Cos. Begins Leasing 299-Unit Apartment Community in...