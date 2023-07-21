Presidium Completes Phase I of Multifamily Development in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has completed Phase I of Presidium Berkshire, a multifamily project in North Fort Worth that added 340 units to the local supply. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz-style countertops, private balconies/terraces, individual washers and dryers and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool with splash pads, outdoor dining and grilling areas, two-story fitness center with a yoga studio, speakeasy-style bar, demonstration kitchen, coworking lounge and a dog park. Dallas-based O’Brien Architects designed Presidium Berkshire. Rents start at $1,560 per month for a studio apartment. The development will ultimately feature about 1,100 units.