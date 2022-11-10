Presidium Delivers 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Presidium Hill Street in Grand Prairie totals 290 units.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Texas-based multifamily developer Presidium has delivered Presidium Hill Street, a 290-unit community located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Designed by Dallas-based O’Brien Architects and situated on 13 acres, Presidium Hill Street offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and various smart home features. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, business center with private coworking spaces, clubroom, fitness center, dog park and a package handling system. Rents start at $1,370 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.