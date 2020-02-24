REBusinessOnline

Presidium Opens 354-Unit Edison Apartments Near Downtown Austin

Edison Apartments in Austin totals 354 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Presidium, an investment and development firm with offices in Dallas and Austin, has completed Edison Apartments, a 354-unit multifamily community located in the East Riverside Corridor near downtown Austin. Units at the property feature hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies and patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, rooftop lounge, outdoor grilling stations and two parking garages totaling 468 spaces. Page Southerland Page served as the project architect, and Cadence McShane was the design-build firm.

