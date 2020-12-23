Presidium, Partners Group Unveil Plans for 109-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Austin

New plans for River Park in Austin call for more than 10 million square feet of commercial and residential space to be developed over the next 10 to 20 years.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium and global investment manager Partners Group have unveiled plans for River Park, a 109-acre mixed-use project that will be located on East Riverside Drive near Oracle’s newly announced headquarters campus. The new master plan for the project calls for more than 10 million square feet of commercial and residential space across office, retail, hospitality, entertainment and multifamily uses. The residential component will also include 400 affordable housing units. River Park will be a multi-phase project that is expected to take 10 to 20 years to fully build out. A new street network of short, pedestrian-friendly blocks and trail connections will link the various uses and connect to the surrounding neighborhood and a new multimodal transit hub. Gensler is leading the design of the project. The team anticipates beginning construction with a 15-acre portion along the southeastern side of the site.