Presidium to Break Ground on 334-Unit Apartment Community in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Presidium Regal Apartments will be situated on a 15-acre site in Jacksonville that once housed a Regal Cinemas theater.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Presidium plans to break ground on Presidium Regal Apartments, a 334-unit multifamily community located at 14051 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville. The gated community will be situated on a 15-acre site that once housed a Regal Cinemas theater. Designed by Atlanta-based Dwell Design Studio, apartments will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, private balconies, smart lighting and lock systems, Ecobee thermostats and built-in Alexa capabilities. Amenities at Presidium Regal will include a zero-edge pool with grilling stations, cabanas and outdoor fireplaces with lounges. The clubhouse and leasing office will include a fitness center, game lounge, golf simulator, coworking spaces, podcast rooms and a rooftop lounging deck. Other amenities will include an onsite car wash, juice and java bar and a dog park and spa. Presidium expects to deliver the property, which represents the firm’s fourth multifamily community in the Jacksonville market, in late 2023.