Friday, December 1, 2023
Presidium-Cotton-Mill
As part of its redevelopment of the 113-year-old cotton mill and textile manufacturing facility in McKinney, which has been stewarded by The Casey family for more than 25 years, Presidium will make infrastructural upgrades to the site.
Presidium to Undertake 28-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium will undertake a redevelopment project in McKinney, a northern suburb of Dallas, that will convert the 28-acre site of a former cotton mill and textile manufacturing facility that was built in 1910 into a mixed-unit development. Plans for Presidium Cotton Mill include approximately 1,200 multifamily units that will be housed across four buildings ranging in height from five to seven stories. The project will also feature 200,000 square feet of office space, as well as retail and restaurant space, open green space and a boutique hotel. Residential amenities will include pools, outdoor grilling and dining stations, fitness centers, coworking spaces, game rooms and lounge areas. The development team is aiming to break ground in mid-2024 and expects the entire project to take about six years to fully complete.

