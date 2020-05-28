Press | Cuozzo Brokers Sale of 7,800 SF Retail Building in Milford, Connecticut

REBusinessOnline

MILFORD, CONN. — Press | Cuozzo Commercial Services has brokered the sale of a retail building in Milford, a western suburb of New Haven. Located at 135 Cherry St., the property is part of Milford Plaza, a 182,000-square-foot shopping center. Amity Physical Therapy will lease the building for its fourth store. Stephen Press of Press | Cuozzo represented the seller, Hale Properties LLC, in the transaction. Press also procured the buyer, Dow Enterprises LLC. The sales price was undisclosed.

