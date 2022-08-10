Prestige Autotech Signs 49,280 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — California-based automotive parts manufacturer Prestige Autotech has signed a 49,280-square-foot industrial lease at 2001-2023 Exchange Drive in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc. the property was built in 1972 and spans 187,840 square feet. Reed Parker and Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Link Logistics Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Greg Nelson and Jimmy Holcomb of Paladin Partners represented the tenant.
