Prestige, Brunetti Deliver 341-Unit Apartment Community at Hialeah Park Race Track & Casino in Metro Miami

HIALEAH, FLA. — A partnership between Prestige Cos. and Brunetti Organization has completed Flamingo Village, a 341-unit apartment community located at 2200 E. Fourth Ave. within the 200-acre Hialeah Park Race Track & Casino campus. The community is situated on 13 acres and represents the largest development on the site since the casino opened in 2013. Brunneti is the master developer of Hialeah Park, which is located about 11.5 miles northwest of Miami.

Centennial Bank provided a $60.7 million construction loan to the co-developers for Flamingo Village, which features floorplans ranging in size from 890 to 1,375 square feet in garden-style and townhome layouts. Monthly rental rates range from $2,600 to $3,375, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include two clubhouses, swimming pools, wide landscaped walkways, a fitness center with a yoga and meditation studio, business center, pet play area, a park and tanning deck. Flamingo Village is situated within walking distance of the Hialeah Metrorail station.