Prestige Group Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of Office, Retail Property in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

JENKINTOWN, PA. — Pennsylvania-based finance and advisory firm Prestige Group has arranged a $20 million loan for the refinancing of an 81,500-square-foot office and retail property in Jenkintown, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The property comprises a 42,000-square-foot retail building occupied by LA Fitness, a 35,500-square-foot vacant office building and a 4,000-square-foot restaurant. Richard Natow of Prestige Group arranged the loan through an undisclosed regional bank. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.