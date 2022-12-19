REBusinessOnline

Prestige Group Arranges $8.2M Sale of Philadelphia Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based brokerage firm The Prestige Group has arranged the $8.2 million sale of a portfolio of two multifamily buildings totaling 50 units in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy neighborhood. Both buildings rise four stories and predominantly house one- and two-bedroom units. Bob Cohen of Prestige Group represented the seller in the off-market transaction, and Jon Mirsky and Sajan Shah of Prestige Group represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. The portfolio was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

