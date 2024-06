MILTON, PA. ­— The Prestige Group Realty Advisors has brokered the sale of Rockwell Center, a 220-bed former assisted living community in Milton, a borough in Central Pennsylvania. In the early 1980s, a local real estate entrepreneur purchased a former Milton high school and repositioned the property for seniors housing usage. The founder’s family made the decision to close the facility in June 2023. The buyer was a local real estate entrepreneur who plans to reopen the facility.