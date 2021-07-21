REBusinessOnline

Preston Forrest Capital Acquires 518,700 SF Industrial Property in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Preston Forrest Capital has acquired a 518,700-square-foot industrial property that is situated on a 70-acre site in the North Texas city of Sherman. The building is situated within the 3,300-acre Progress Park master-planned development, which houses tenants such as Tyson Foods, Sunny Delight and Texas Instruments. The property was fully leased at the time of sale and serves as a regional distribution hub for CertainTeed Corp., an international building products manufacturer. Stan McClure of CBRE represented the seller, The State of Texas Permanent School Fund and General Land Office, in the transaction.

