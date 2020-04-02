Preston Hollow Capital Completes $38M Bond Financing for Sports, Entertainment Complex in Ohio

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

HAMILTON, OHIO — Preston Hollow Capital has completed a $38 million tax-exempt bond financing on behalf of the city of Hamilton, which is located 20 miles north of Cincinnati. The bonds will be used to support the redevelopment of the former Champion Paper Mill into a 20-acre sports and entertainment complex. The project will consist of a 650,000-square-foot sports complex and a 360,000-square-foot hotel, which will include convention, retail and commercial space in addition to the 235 hotel rooms. The Hamilton Community Authority issued the bonds, which were placed with Dallas-based Preston Hollow. Piper Sandler served as underwriter on the financing. Squire Patton Boggs LLP served as bond counsel and Bradley Payne Advisors LLC served as financial advisor.