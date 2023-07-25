Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Preston Hollow Community Capital Relocates Office Headquarters to Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Financial advisory firm Preston Hollow Community Capital has relocated its office headquarters from Comerica Bank Tower to PwC Tower at Park District in Uptown Dallas. The space overlooks Klyde Warren Park and spans 15,000 square feet. The firm’s new headquarters space on the sixth floor was designed by BHA and built out by Metroplex General Contractors. Scott Hage of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. MetLife Investment Management owns the 20-story, 500,000-square-foot building.

