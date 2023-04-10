Preston-Lee Opens 28,000 SF Behavioral Health Clinic in Apple Valley, California

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. — Preston-Lee Management Co. has opened the San Bernardino County Behavioral Health Apple Valley Community Clinic on Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

The 28,000-square-foot mental health facility offers counseling and outpatient services to the High Desert community. The new county building will serve as the High Desert headquarters for the Department of Behavioral Health.

San Bernardino County is planning to centralize other affiliates of the Department of Behavioral Health, which are currently dispersed throughout the valley. By housing the departments and their affiliates in an expanded, central location, the new facility will improve efficiency and offer a more streamlined process for residents.

Along with counseling and outpatient services, a 24-hour crisis hotline will be among the new services available in the complex.

Preston-Lee Management Co. is an affiliate company of Lee & Associates Inland Empire North.