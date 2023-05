GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Preusser Jewelers has opened an 1,897-square-foot store at 1200 E. Paris Ave. SE in Grand Rapids. Known for being Michigan’s oldest jeweler, the company moved to the new location after being in downtown Grand Rapids for 173 years. Bill Tyson of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the tenant in the lease. The landlord was undisclosed. Additional tenants at the center include Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus and Groskopf’s.