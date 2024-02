DALLAS — Preziosa Stone has signed a 23,874-square-foot industrial lease in the Brookhollow neighborhood of northwest Dallas. The tenant is taking space at PROTO Park, a 250,000-square-foot industrial redevelopment by North Texas-based M2G Ventures. Sheenu George of KW Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Sarah Ozanne and Lena Pierce of Stream Realty Partners represented M2G Ventures. The deal brings PROTO Park to full occupancy.