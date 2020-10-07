REBusinessOnline

PRG Commercial Arranges $9.3M Sale of Stonybrook South Shopping Center in Louisville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

Stonybrook South Shopping Center is leased to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Planet Fitness, PetSmart, Rack Room Shoes and Burkes Outlet, which opened Sept. 21.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — PRG Commercial Property Advisors has arranged the $9.3 million sale of Stonybrook South Shopping Center, a 149,000-square-foot retail property in Louisville. At the time of sale, the 14.5-acre center was leased to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Planet Fitness, PetSmart, Rack Room Shoes and Burkes Outlet, which opened Sept. 21. Stonybrook South is situated at 3500 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, 13 miles east of downtown Louisville.

Fred Sutterlin of PRG Commercial was the court-appointed receiver for the property, which was in foreclosure from February 2018 to Sept. 21, 2020. During that time, Sutterlin brought on Taylor Thompson, Reed Weinberg and Page Parker, who are also with PRG, to manage and market the asset. Midland Loan Services and US Bank serviced the foreclosed conduit loan and chose Sutterlin as receiver through a competitive process.

A locally based private investor that was completing a 1031 exchange closed on the purchase of Stonybrook South on Oct. 2. According to Sutterlin, the previous ownership was a tenancy in common (TIC) group of investors operating under the name TIC Stonybrook LLC.

