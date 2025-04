OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Price Brothers has broken ground on a 99-room Holiday Inn Express hotel at the Bluhawk mixed-use development in Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City. The project marks the first of three planned hotels within The Boundary, a retail and lifestyle center. The hotel is scheduled for completion in spring 2026 in time to welcome guests for the FIFA World Cup. Additionally, Barnes & Noble and J. Crew Factory are scheduled to open at The Boundary this summer.