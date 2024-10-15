Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Eastpark-Denton
Occupancy at Eastpark, a 333-unit apartment community in Denton, averaged 97 percent for the trailing 12-month period, with no concessions during the marketing period.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Price Brothers Buys 333-Unit Eastpark Apartments in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — An affiliate of Kansas City-based Price Brothers has purchased Eastpark, a 333-unit apartment community located in the North Texas city of Denton. Built on 11 acres in 2022, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor lounge and game area and a community coffee lounge. Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Cameron Purse and Will Balthrope of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The team also procured the buyer.

