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Rye-SoBo-Apts-Denver-CO
Located in Denver, Rye SoBo features 353 apartments, a swimming pool, a two-story fitness center and a two-story coworking lounge with conference rooms.
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

Price Brothers Receives Refinancing for 353-Unit Rye SoBo Multifamily Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Price Brothers has obtained refinancing for Rye SoBo, an apartment community in Denver. Cortney Cole, Leon McBroom and Emily Goldberry of JLL Capital Markets secured the floating-rate loan through a debt fund for the borrower.

Located at 290 W. Alameda Ave., Rye SoBo features 353 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, high-end interior finishes and contemporary finishes. Onsite amenities include a rooftop lounge with mountain and downtown views, a two-story fitness center, two-story coworking lounge with conference rooms, swimming pool with a hot tub, beer garden with outdoor games, a pet spa, electric vehicle charging stations and a rooftop bark park with access to a large public dog park. The Class A mid-rise property was completed in 2021.

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