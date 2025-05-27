PricewaterhouseCoopers to Move Baltimore Office Headquarters to Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), one of the “big four” global accounting firms, has leased space for its new Baltimore regional headquarters. The company has leased 23,000 square feet of office space at the Rye Street Market building within Baltimore Peninsula, a $5.5 billion master-planned development in south Baltimore. PwC is moving from 100 E. Pratt St. and will take occupancy at Baltimore Peninsula in late 2026, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners lead the development team for Baltimore Peninsula, which includes Under Armour founder Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Ventures and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Urban Investment Group. Other office tenants at the Rye Street Market building include the Baltimore Ravens NFL team, Longeviti Neuro Solutions, OBM, Chambers and MAG Partners, according to local media outlets.