Primark to Open 30,000 SF Store at Mall at Prince George’s in Suburban D.C.

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Primark, a global apparel retailer, plans to open a 30,000-square-foot store at Mall at Prince George’s, a regional shopping mall in Hyattsville. PREIT owns the mall, which is located about six miles north of Washington, D.C. Primark recently announced plans to grow its regional footprint from 24 stores to 60 locations. The retailer plans to open its Hyattsville store in 2025 within a space formerly occupied by J.C. Penney. Other tenants at the mall include Target, Planet Fitness, H&M, DSW, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret and Miller’s Ale House.