Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Primark will open its new store in Hyattsville, Md., in 2025.
Leasing ActivityMarylandRetailSoutheast

Primark to Open 30,000 SF Store at Mall at Prince George’s in Suburban D.C.

by John Nelson

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Primark, a global apparel retailer, plans to open a 30,000-square-foot store at Mall at Prince George’s, a regional shopping mall in Hyattsville. PREIT owns the mall, which is located about six miles north of Washington, D.C. Primark recently announced plans to grow its regional footprint from 24 stores to 60 locations. The retailer plans to open its Hyattsville store in 2025 within a space formerly occupied by J.C. Penney. Other tenants at the mall include Target, Planet Fitness, H&M, DSW, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret and Miller’s Ale House.

You may also like

Toyota to Invest $1.3B at Flagship Plant in...

Matan Delivers 345,000 SF Industrial Project in Ashland,...

Colliers Arranges $10.9M Sale of Casa Linda Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Strip...

Seven Retail Tenants Join 216,500 SF Work/Shop Mixed-Use...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 167,120 SF Industrial Lease...

Game Time to Open 69,105 SF Entertainment Center...

Freedom Furniture & Design Signs 15,340 SF Lease...

Freudenheim Partners Arranges $7.3M Sale of Metro Boston...