ORLANDO, FLA. — Primark has signed a 36,000-square-foot lease at The Florida Mall in Orlando. Spanning two stories, the store will feature an entire floor dedicated to Disney merchandise.

Scheduled for the end of August, the opening will bring the retailer’s U.S. portfolio to 26 locations. Primark currently operates one store in the state at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise. Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group owns The Florida Mall, which opened in 1986.