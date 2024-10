NEW YORK CITY — Primark will open a 78,760-square-foot store within the PENN District in Midtown Manhattan, its first in the borough. The apparel and accessories retailer will backfill a space at 150 W. 34th St. that was formerly occupied by Old Navy. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) owns the building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally constructed in 1900 and renovated in 1998. A tentative opening date was not announced.