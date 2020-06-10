Prime Beverage Group to Invest $68M for New Manufacturing Facility in Metro Charlotte

The 300,000-square-foot property will include warehouse space. The facility will have the capability of packing 1,500 cans per minute.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Prime Beverage Group will invest $68 million in a manufacturing facility in Kannapolis that will create 231 jobs. The 300,000-square-foot property will include warehouse space and will have the capability of packing 1,500 cans per minute. The property will be located at 1858 Kannapolis Parkway, 21 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

Among the positions Prime Beverage will add in the Cabarrus County facility are technicians, sales, operations and managerial personnel with an average annual salary of $65,900. According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, the current average annual wage in Cabarrus County is $38,892.

Funding for the project is coming in part from the state’s Economic Investment Committee, which approved a 12-year Job Development Investment Grant. The grant authorizes the potential reimbursement of up to $2.4 million if the company meets its hiring goal.

Prime Beverage is a beverage co-packing company that will contract with brand name beverage companies to mix and package their canned drinks. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.