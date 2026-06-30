Prime Beverage Group to Occupy 915,720 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Indianapolis

FAIRLAND, IND. — Prime Beverage Group, a beverage contract manufacturer, has expanded into the Indianapolis market. The company has secured approvals to establish a beverage production facility in Fairland, a southeast suburb of Indianapolis. The property is part of Velocity 74 Trade Center, an industrial development from Browning Real Estate Partners. The tenant also maintains production and warehousing operations in North Carolina. According to Prime, the new Midwest location will provide improved supply chain efficiency, faster turnaround times and greater accessibility for its brand partners in Midwest markets. The Indiana facility totals 915,720 square feet.

Warren Snowdon of Foundry Commercial and Brian Zurawski of Colliers represented Prime. Jimmy Cohoat and Jason Speckman of Colliers represented Browning.