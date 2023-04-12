Prime City Breaks Ground on 31-Unit Multifamily Project in Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Locally based developer and general contractor Prime City has broken ground on SICA Lofts, a 31-unit multifamily project that will be located in the coastal New Jersey community of Long Branch. The site originally housed the home of the Lincoln Can Manufacturing Co. and later the Shore Institute of Contemporary Arts, from which the property derives its titular acronym. The project will feature one-bedroom units with an average size of 750 square feet and 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Manasquan Bank provided a $7.5 million, floating-rate construction loan for the project, which is scheduled for a third-quarter 2024 completion.