Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
SICA-Lofts-Long-Branch-New-Jersey
SICA Lofts will be situated on a half-acre site at 20 Third Ave. in Long Branch, New Jersey.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Prime City Breaks Ground on 31-Unit Multifamily Project in Long Branch, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Locally based developer and general contractor Prime City has broken ground on SICA Lofts, a 31-unit multifamily project that will be located in the coastal New Jersey community of Long Branch. The site originally housed the home of the Lincoln Can Manufacturing Co. and later the Shore Institute of Contemporary Arts, from which the property derives its titular acronym. The project will feature one-bedroom units with an average size of 750 square feet and 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Manasquan Bank provided a $7.5 million, floating-rate construction loan for the project, which is scheduled for a third-quarter 2024 completion.

You may also like

Stillwater Capital to Develop Multifamily Community at $1B...

Pontikes, McNair Interests Break Ground on Two Industrial...

DiversyFund Completes Renovation of 174-Unit Affordable Housing Property...

Atkins Cos., Denholtz Properties Acquire 490,000 SF Healthcare...

Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 150,000 SF...

City of Nashua Opens 53,340 SF Arts Center...

Muroff Hospitality Arranges Sale of 13-Unit Property in...

Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 511,000 SF Industrial...

Joint Venture to Develop 108,554 SF Cold Storage...