Prime Clerk Signs 52,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Brooklyn

Liberty Bklyn is a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial and office redevelopment in the borough's Sunset Park area.

NEW YORK CITY —Prime Clerk, a division of financial consulting firm Duff & Phelps, has signed a 52,000-square-foot office lease expansion at Liberty Bklyn, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial and office waterfront redevelopment in Brooklyn. The tenant is expanding from its current 18,940-square-foot space on the fourth floor to an additional and adjacent 11,761-square-foot unit on the same floor and 21,000 square feet on the third floor. Madison Capital and Salmar Properties are the owners of Liberty Bklyn, which is located in Sunset Park and was formerly known as Liberty View Industrial Plaza.