Prime Data Centers to Invest up to $1B to Develop Data Center Campus in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for the 750,000-square-foot Elk Grove Village Data Center Campus. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Prime Data Centers has unveiled plans to build a 750,000-square-foot data center campus in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The three-facility project will be one of the largest data center campuses in the O’Hare market, according to the company. Prime Data Centers plans to invest up to $1 billion for the project. A timeline for completion was not provided.

