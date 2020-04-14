Prime Finance Provides $20.1M Refinancing Loan for Office Building in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Prime Finance has provided a $20.1 million refinancing loan for One Deerwood, a 161,167-square-foot office building in Jacksonville. The three-year loan features a floating interest rate. The property is situated at 10201 Centurion Parkway, 11 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville. The six-story asset was 88 percent leased at the time of the financing. Porter Terry and Tarik Bateh of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings LLC. San Francisco-based Prime Finance was founded in 2008 and provides loans for property types including office, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, retail and student housing.