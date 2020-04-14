REBusinessOnline

Prime Finance Provides $20.1M Refinancing Loan for Office Building in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

One Deerwood is situated at 10201 Centurion Parkway, 11 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Prime Finance has provided a $20.1 million refinancing loan for One Deerwood, a 161,167-square-foot office building in Jacksonville. The three-year loan features a floating interest rate. The property is situated at 10201 Centurion Parkway, 11 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville. The six-story asset was 88 percent leased at the time of the financing. Porter Terry and Tarik Bateh of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Taurus Investment Holdings LLC. San Francisco-based Prime Finance was founded in 2008 and provides loans for property types including office, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, retail and student housing.

