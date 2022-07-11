Prime Finance Provides $47.3M Acquisition Loan for 312-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

Lantower Alamo Heights in San Antonio totals 312 units. The property was built in 2015.

SAN ANTONIO — Prime Finance has provided a $47.3 million acquisition loan for Lantower Alamo Heights, a 312-unit multifamily property in San Antonio. Built in 2015, Lantower Alamo Heights offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. The amenity package consists of a pool, conference room, courtyard, dog park, pet wash station, fire pit, fitness center, a game room and outdoor grilling areas. Marko Kazanjian, Chris McColpin, Max Herzog and Andrew Cohen of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan, as well as a preferred equity investment with Connecticut-based Sound Mark Partners, on behalf of the borrower, Austin-based Old Three Hundred Capital.