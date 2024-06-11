Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNew YorkNortheastSelf-Storage

Prime Group Acquires Two Self-Storage Portfolios Totaling 1 MSF in New York, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Prime Group, an investment firm based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., has acquired two self-storage portfolios totaling roughly 1 million net rentable square feet in New York and New Jersey. The number of units and exact locations were not disclosed. The first portfolio consists of 14 properties totaling roughly 800,000 net rentable square feet that are located in New York’s Hudson Valley region. The second portfolio comprises five properties totaling 245,000 net rentable square in Northern New Jersey. Prime Group acquired both sets of properties in conjunction with a third portfolio that totals 680,000 net rentable square feet across 11 properties that are scattered across the country. The new ownership will operate the facilities under its Prime Storage brand. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

You may also like

Urby Begins Leasing 317-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey...

Russo Development Completes 296-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown...

Tishman Speyer Acquires Industrial Park in South Florida...

Whitestone, Shaner Purchase 275-Room Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter...

Atlas, Andover Sell 252-Unit Huntington Place Apartments in...

STRO Cos., KRE Group Break Ground on 136,714...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Store...

Galapagos Signs 15,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

ARCO Acquires Riverside Townhomes in Gibraltar, Michigan, for...