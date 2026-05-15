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Salida-Inn-Monarch-Suites-Salida-CO
Salida Inn & Monarch Suites in Colorado features 27 guest rooms, cottages, a hot tub, an outdoor pool and multiple patios.
AcquisitionsColoradoHospitalityWestern

Prime Investment Properties Brokers Sale of 27-Room Salida Inn & Monarch Suites Hotel in Colorado

by Amy Works

SALIDA, COLO. — Prime Investment Properties, a member of Hotel Brokers International, has arranged the sale of Salida Inn & Monarch Suites, located at 7310 W. US Highway 50 in Salida. Denver-based IMPRINT Hospitality sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.7 million, equaling $100,000 per key.

Originally constructed in 1960 and recently renovated, the two-story, 13,500-square-foot property features 27 rooms, some with fully equipped kitchens, along with cottages, a hot tub, an outdoor pool and multiple patios. Situated on 1.2 acres, the hotel offers access to the Arkansas River, Monarch Mountain Ski Areas and San Isabel National Forest.

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