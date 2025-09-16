Prime Pizza To Open Five New Restaurants in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based Prime Pizza, a rapidly expanding New York-style pizza restaurant, has signed leases for five new locations in Southern California. The locations are at Alicia Landing Shopping Center in Mission Viejo; Gaslight Square in Brea; Farmers & Merchants Bank Center in Torrance; and two freestanding locations, one in Thousand Oaks and another in Valley Village, Calif. Mark Seferian of RCI Brokerage represented Prime Pizza in the transactions, which ranged from 1,256 to 1,951 square feet. The Mission Viejo and Brea locations are slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the Valley Village, Thousand Oaks and Torrance locations will open during the second quarter of 2026.