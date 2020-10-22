REBusinessOnline

Prime Residential Acquires Agave Ridge Multifamily Community in San Diego for $107M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Agave-Ridge-San-Diego-CA

Agave Ridge in San Diego features 369 townhome-style multifamily units in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts.

SAN DIEGO — San Francisco-based Prime Residential has purchased Agave Ridge, a multifamily property located in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood. Los Angeles-based Goldrich & Kest sold the property for $107 million.

Located at 7901 Harmarsh St., the 368,575-square-foot property features 369 townhome-style units in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average size of 1,000 square feet. On-site amenities include playgrounds, swimming pools and a fitness center. The property was originally built in 1959.

Kevin Mulhern, Allen Chitayat, Stew Weston, Dean Zander and John Montakab of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  