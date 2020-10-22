Prime Residential Acquires Agave Ridge Multifamily Community in San Diego for $107M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Agave Ridge in San Diego features 369 townhome-style multifamily units in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts.

SAN DIEGO — San Francisco-based Prime Residential has purchased Agave Ridge, a multifamily property located in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood. Los Angeles-based Goldrich & Kest sold the property for $107 million.

Located at 7901 Harmarsh St., the 368,575-square-foot property features 369 townhome-style units in a mix of two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average size of 1,000 square feet. On-site amenities include playgrounds, swimming pools and a fitness center. The property was originally built in 1959.

Kevin Mulhern, Allen Chitayat, Stew Weston, Dean Zander and John Montakab of CBRE represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.