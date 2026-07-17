Prime Residential Purchases Palm Court Apartments in Los Angeles for $51.2M

LOS ANGELES — Prime Residential has purchased Palm Court Apartments, a 132-unit multifamily property located in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles, for $51.2 million, or $388,258 per unit. Jeff Louis, Gayle Factor and Elliot Sabag of Marcus & Millichap represented the the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Matt Ziegler of Marcus & Millichap, along with Louis, Factor and Sabag, procured the buyer.

Located at 740 S. Burnside Ave., Palm Court Apartments features 48 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 72 two-bedroom/two-bath units and 12 three-bedroom/two-bath units. Apartments include custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include controlled-access gated parking, heated pool and spa, fitness center, saunas, rooftop sundeck and laundry facilities on each floor. The property was built in 1988.