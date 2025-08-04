Prime Residential Sells 147-Unit Citra Apartments in Sunnyvale, California

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Prime Residential has completed the disposition of Citra, a value-add multifamily property located at 745 Bernardo Ave. in Sunnyvale. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Ryan Wagner, Brandon Geraldo, Matt Kroger and Fatai Alashe of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Charles Halladay, Jonah Aelyon, Sarah Murphy and Joseph Choi of JLL originated a $44.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the undisclosed buyer.

Built in 1968 and renovated in 2019, Citra offers 147 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 133 of which are fully renovated with vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops and upgraded bathroom vanities. All units contain in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a landscaped pool terrace, spa, fitness center with spin room, outdoor barbecue and picnic areas, a business center, community room, children’s playroom, media room and an outdoor play structure.