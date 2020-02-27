Prime US REIT Acquires Park Tower Office Building in Sacramento for $165.5M

Park Tower in downtown Sacramento features 489,171 square feet of office, retail and parking garage space.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Prime US REIT has purchased Park Tower, an office asset in downtown Sacramento, for $165.5 million. KBS is the U.S.-based asset manager for the buyer that identified and sourced the Park Tower opportunity on behalf of Prime.

Located at 980 Ninth St. and 1010 Eighth St., the 24-story property features 489,171 square feet of office, retail and parking garage space. Park Tower was built in 1992 and renovated in 2019, while its parking area was constructed in 1961 and renovated in 1988. The LEED Gold-certified building features a suite of on-site tenant amenities, including a recently renovated fitness center, locker rooms, conference center and tenant lounge.

The property also offers a three-story atrium lobby, high-efficiency building systems, 15,000-square-foot to 28,000-square-foot flexible floor plates and above-market parking in two garages at a ratio of 2.4/1,000.

Grant Lammersen, Steve Golubchik and Tyler Myerdirk of Newmark Knight Frank brokered the transaction. Bruce Fischer, Christine Fan and Howard Chu of Greenberg Traurig LLP’s Orange County, Calif., office served as Prime’s legal counsel in the acquisition.