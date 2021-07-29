Prime US REIT Buys Sorrento Towers Office Complex in San Diego from Shorenstein Properties for $146M

Sorrento Towers in San Diego features 296,327 square feet of office space across two newly renovated seven-story buildings.

SAN DIEGO — Prime US REIT has purchased Sorrento Towers, a Class A office complex located at 5355 and 5375 Mira Sorrento Place in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. Shorenstein Properties sold the asset for $146 million.

Built in 1990, Sorrento Towers features two seven-story buildings totaling 296,327 square feet of office space atop a multi-level parking structure. At the time of sale, the property was 98.2 percent occupied.

Kevin Shannon, Brunson Howard, Ken White and Paul Jones of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. KBS serves as the United States-based asset manager for the Singapore-based buyer’s portfolio, which includes identifying and sourcing this asset on Prime’s behalf.

Shorenstein acquired the property in 2018 and increased occupancy to 98 percent. Since 2018, the property underwent more than $8.4 million in renovations, including an expanded first-curtain wall that captured additional ground-floor area, a renovated open-air plaza and revitalized main lobbies, elevator lobbies, elevator cabs and restrooms. The renovation also included the addition of an amenity space, including a fitness center, conferencing spaces, a training center and multiple outdoor meeting areas.

Shorenstein also invested approximately $16.7 million for new, best-in-class tenant improvements within the last two years. The new owners are planning a series of additional upgrades to the property, including further restroom renovations, outdoor meeting areas, space activation and Wi-Fi enhancements.