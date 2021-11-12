Prime West Receives $71.8M in Financing for Alloy Sunnyside Multifamily Development in Denver

Alloy Sunnyside in Denver will feature 209 apartments, an outdoor pool, structured parking, terrace lounge and 2,400 square feet of ground-level retail space.

DENVER — Prime West has obtained $71.8 million in combined joint venture equity and construction financing for the development of Alloy Sunnyside, an apartment community at 4120-4158 N. Jason St. in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

JLL Capital Markets arranged co-general partner capital with Angelo Gordon, limited partnership joint venture equity through a REIT and construction financing from a national money center bank for the borrower. Leon McBroom, Mark Erland and Will Haass of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team secured the financing for the borrower.

Slated for completion in early 2023, Alloy Sunnyside will feature 209 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts averaging 731 square feet. Units will offer in-unit washer/dryers, luxury vinyl tile hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and private balconies.

The community will feature 2,400-square-foot of ground-floor retail space, structured parking, a community entertainment room, fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck, terrace lounge, dog wash station and parcel lockers.

The project team includes Catamount Constructors as general contractor and RATIO Architects as architect.