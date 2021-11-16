REBusinessOnline

Prime West Receives $90.4M for Claro at High Point Multifamily Development in Aurora, Colorado

Claro-High-Point-Aurora-CO

Slated for completion in summer 2023, Claro at High Point in Aurora, Colo., will feature 365 apartments, a swimming pool, co-working space, clubhouse and fitness center.

AURORA, COLO. — Prime West has received $90.4 million in combined joint venture equity and construction financing for Claro at High Point, an apartment community located within an Opportunity Zone in Aurora.

JLL Capital Markets worked on behalf of the developer and borrower to arrange Opportunity Zone joint venture equity through Bridge Investment Group Holdings, along with securing construction financing from a national bank. Leon McBroom, Mark Erland and Will Haass of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team represented the developer in the financing and equity transaction.

Situated within the High Point master-planned community, Claro at High Point will feature 365 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with balconies or patios, central air conditioning, full-sized washers/dryers, kitchen islands and dishwashers. On-site amenities include a pool and spa with cabanas, co-working area, clubhouse, controlled entry, fitness center, off-leash dog park, dog wash and a bike repair and ski tune shop.

RATIO Architects is serving as project architect and Catamount Constructors is serving as general contractor for the project. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

