Primerica Group One Sells Tampa Bay Apartment Complex for $62.5M

DUNEDIN, FLA. — Primerica Group One Inc. has sold Dunedin Commons, a 280-unit apartment complex in Dunedin, for $62.5 million. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, media center, cyber café, fitness center, infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, playground, dog washing station and walking and jogging trails. Dunedin Commons is situated at 2701 Dunedin Commons Place, 25 miles west of downtown Tampa. Jason Stanton, Cole Whitaker and Marc Sumner of Berkadia represented the Tampa-based seller in the transaction. Dallas-based Westdale Asset Management Ltd. acquired the property.